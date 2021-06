Wellness Wednesday: sun and heat safety ahead of July 4th

WELLNESSWEDNESDAY..IDAHO AND THEREST OF THENORTHWEST ISSTUCK IN A MAJOR --AND DANGEROUS --HEAT WAVE THISWEEK.WE'VE SHARED TIPSON HOW TORECOGNIZE ANDWHAT TO DO WHENSOMEONEEXPERIENCES A HEATILLNESS..HERE TO ANSWERMORE QUESTIONSABOUT HEAT ANDSUN SAFETY ISREGENCE EXECUTIVEMEDICAL DIRECTOR,DOCTOR AMY KHAN.GOOD MORNING,DOCTOR.FIRST -- SUMMER ISIN FULL SWING..

THEFOURTH OF JULY ISJUST A FEW DAYSAWAY -- IF WE'REPLANNING ONSPENDING ANY TIMEOUTDOORS SOON --WHAT SHOULD WETHINK ABOUT FIRSTWHEN IT COMES TOSTAYING SAFE?STAYING HYDRATEDIS KEY -- WHAT ARESOME GOODREMINDERS TO HELPUS MAKE SUREWE'RE GETTINGENOUGH FLUIDSDURING THE DAY?ARE THERE DRINKSWE SHOULD STAYAWAY FROM?AND IF WE'REPACKING SNACKS ORA PICNIC, WHATFOODS SHOULD BEON THE MENU?YOU MENTIONEDSUNSCREEN EARLIER-- WHAT KINDSHOULD WE LOOKFOR AND WHATCLOTHING SHOULDWE THINK ABOUTWHEN WE'REGETTING READY?WE HAVE ANOTHERVERY HOT DAYAHEAD -- WHO ISMOST AT-RISK?

WHATCAN WE DO TOMINIMIZE IMPACTS?HERE'S A LIVE LOOK