LeVar Burton Pushes to Become the Next Permanent ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

Complex reports LeVar Burton has continued to openly express his desire to land a permanent role hosting the iconic game show.

In an interview with 'The New York Times Magazine,' Burton opened up about the possibility.

It’s difficult to explain, but there’s something inside me that says this makes sense.

I feel like this is what I’m supposed to do, LeVar Burton, via 'The New York Times Magazine'.

'Jeopardy!'

Is a cultural touchstone, and for a Black man to occupy that podium is significant, LeVar Burton, via 'The New York Times Magazine'.

Since Alex Trebek’s death in November of 2020, the show has had a number of celebrity guest hosts.

A petition on Change.org to have Burton take over permanent hosting duties has gained over 255,000 signatures.

On July 26, Burton will begin his one week stint as guest host, which runs until July 30.

When asked by the 'New York Times Magazine' how he would feel if he didn't receive the permanent role, he seemed optimistic.

Everything happens perfectly and for a reason.

That is my default.

It’s all going to be OK.

Because it always is, LeVar Burton, via 'The New York Times Magazine'