Walmart Announces New Low-Price Insulin For Diabetics

Vials of the private-label version of ReliOn NovoLog will be sold by Walmart to uninsured patients with a prescription for $73.

Uninsured patients can also get packages of pre-filled insulin pens for $86.

This price point, we hope, will improve and hopefully revolutionize the accessibility and affordability of insulin, Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Walmart’s Executive Vice President of Health and Wellness, via CNBC.

We know that many people with diabetes struggle to manage this chronic condition because of its financial burden, Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Walmart’s Executive Vice President of Health and Wellness, via CNBC.

Walmart already offers a low-cost insulin for $25 a vial through its ReliOn line of products.

But the new low-cost insulin is considered more effective at regulating blood sugar.

According to data from 2016, yearly insulin costs for diabetics are about $5,700 on average