Trump Organization and CFO Expected to Be Charged With Tax-Related Crimes This Week

The Trump organization and Allen Weisselberg, the company’s longtime chief financial officer, are expected to be charged with tax-related crimes Thursday.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
The charges will be the first prosecutors bring amid a years-long investigation into whether Trump's company broke the law.
The New York attorney general’s office has opened a criminal tax investigation into top Trump Organization officer Allen..