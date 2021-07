The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2 - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the horror comedy movie The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2, directed by Deon Taylor.

It stars Mike Epps, Katt Williams, Bresha Webb, Lil Duval, Zulay Henao, Tyrin Turner, Michael Blackson, Andrew Bachelor, Gary Owen, Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross and Danny Trejo.

The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2 Release Date: July 11, 2021 After you watch The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2 drop a review.

