Forecast: Partly sunny, warm and muggy with isolated showers
Forecast: Partly sunny, warm and muggy with isolated showers

Becoming partly cloudy from north to south this afternoon.

Many areas stay dry but there can be a few showers or a pop-up thunderstorm (that's most likely east of I-69).

Humid still with highs in the low 80s.

Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.