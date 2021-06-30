Forecast: Partly sunny, warm and muggy with isolated showers

Becoming partly cloudy from north to south this afternoon.
Many areas stay dry but there can be a few showers or a pop-up thunderstorm (that's most likely east of I-69).
Humid still with highs in the low 80s.
Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.
After an absolutely spectacular Independence Day weekend we're back into the hot and muggy stuff early in the week. Expect highs in..
Thursday brings warm, muggy conditions with a chance of widespread scattered showers and storms.