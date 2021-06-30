Horror Developer Bloober Team Partners With ‘Silent Hill’ Publisher Konami

The partnership was announced on June 30.

According to Bloober Team, the developer of 'Layers of Fear' and 'Blair Witch,'.

The two companies will share information and technology and develop projects together.

Though the partnership details have yet to be completely revealed, .

'Silent Hill' fans have been speculating about a possible series revival.

Konami's last 'Silent Hill' release was a playable teaser in 2014, .

Which was intended to be a demo for a new game called 'Silent Hills,' but that game was later canceled.

We don’t have any specifics to share at this time, but we can say while Bloober Team will continue to produce their own original content, we’re excited at the chance to collaborate with them on potential projects across our various IP, Konami, via statement to Polygon