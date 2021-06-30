Donald Rumsfeld, former US defense secretary, dead at 88

Donald Rumsfeld, a former U.S. secretary of defense, has died at the age of 88.
Rumsfeld’s family announced his death in a statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday.
They said he passed away surrounded by his family in Taos, New Mexico.
Rumsfeld was in charge when US forces toppled Iraqi President Saddam Hussein but failed to maintain law and order in the aftermath.
