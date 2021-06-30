Donald Rumsfeld, Former Secretary of Defense, Dead at 88

Rumsfeld was U.S. Secretary of Defense under two Republican presidential administrations: .

Former President George W.

Bush... ... and former President Gerald Ford.

A spokesman for the family said Rumsfeld's death in his Taos, NM, home was due to multiple myeloma.

He was both the oldest and youngest Secretary of Defense.

As well as the only person to serve two non-consecutive terms in the role.

Rumsfeld oversaw the Iraq War and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.

Years after his position as Secretary of Defense, Rumsfeld continued to express no regrets for U.S. invasions, .

Despite significant global repercussions with roots that can be drawn to the conflicts.

Ridding the region of Saddam’s brutal regime has created a more stable and secure world, Donald Rumsfeld, Former Secretary of Defense, via 'The New York Times'.

The invasion of Iraq alone cost more than $700 billion and resulted in more than 4400 American deaths.

