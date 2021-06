Pride was born in NYC, but Cincy has played a leading role

JUNE'S ALMOST OVER - SO WEWANTED TO SPEND THE NEXTTHIRTY MINUTES KEEPINGCONVERSATION GOING.TOHIGHLIGHT THE PROGRESS WE'VEMADE AND ARE STILL FIGHTINGFOR.JUNE IS áJOYFUL - BUT IT'SA REMINDER TOO THAT PRIDECOMES FROM PAIN.PRIDE STARTEDWITH A RIOT - WHEN PEOPLEDECIDED TO BE BOLD.(WHY DO WE CELEBRATE PRIDE INJUNE?NATS crowd noise52 YEARSAGO THIS WEEK - THE STONEWALLINN IN NEW YORKCITY.POLICE RAIDED IT LIKETHEY HAD COUNTLESS TIMESBEFORE.BUT THIS TIME - BLACKTRANS WOMEN - DRAG QUEENS -GAYS - LESBIANS - BISEXUALSSAID ENOUGH - AND FOUGHT BACKAGAINST THEPOLICE.THIS IS WIDELYCONSIDERED THE TIPPING POINTIN THE FIGHT FOR GAYRIGHTS.

NATSCINCINNATI'S FIRSTPRIDE HAPPENED FOUR YEARSLATER IN APRIL 19-73 ONFOUNTAIN SQUAREMichael ChanakCincinnati was like an oldsecretsocietyIT'SSURE GROWN ANDMOVED - TO NORTHSIDE - TOCLIFTON - ANDBACKAND - FOR A BRIEF MOMENT- CINCY SHINED - WITH A HUMANRIGHTS ORDINANCE ON THEBOOKS.IT WOULDN'T LASPRIDEWAS IN SHORT SUPPLY IN THE 90S.FILE : The wording of theamendment specifically removesgay men, lesbians, andbisexuals from ever being ableto petition the government oncases ofdiscrimination.VOTERSAPPROVEDARTICLE TWELVE IN 93 - ScottKnox After it passed, thecommunity was sodemoralized.IT TOOK HALF ADECADE FOR PRIDE TO BE ONDISPLAY AGAIN.FILE : It was acelebration of diversity,right down Clifton Avenue, thefirst Pride Parade inCincinnati in fiveyears.VOTERS REPEALED ARTICLETWELVE IN 2004 - AND MOMENTUMCONTINUED.Knox Oh it's a seachangeWOULDN'T YOU KNOW IT -THE áNATIONAL FIGHT CUTS RIGHTTHROUGH CINCINNATI - DOESN'TIT ALWAYS?Jim Obergefell Ourlove isequalIT WAS TWO BEARCATS WHOCAME BACK TO TOWN - JIMOBERGEFELL AND JOHN ARTHUR -WHOSE PLEDGE "TIL DEATH DO USPART" LED TO SAME-SEX MARRIAGENATIONWIDE.Obergefell In thatvery first hearing in federaldistrict court, the cityattorney stood up and said'Your Honor, we agree withJohn and Jim.

Their marriagedeserves to be recognized.'THE SUPREME COURT RULING CAMEDOWN -NATS Hip hip!Horray!- ONE DAY BEFORE OURPRIDE PARADE IN 20-15 - JIMOBERGEFELL RIGHT UP FRONT.Obergefell I have some verypersonal, very unique to memoments-HOW TIMES HAVE CHANGED.Obergefell con't - whenCincinnati really became thiswelcoming supportive place.