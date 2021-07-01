Mistake-Plagued Board Of Elections Apologizes For Reporting Error In Democratic Mayoral Primary
The mistake-plagued Board of Elections is apologizing for a reporting error that turned the Democratic mayoral primary into chaos, but the big surprise was when the board ran the numbers without improperly including 135,000 test ballots, it found the same result; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer explains.