Mistake-Plagued Board Of Elections Apologizes For Reporting Error In Democratic Mayoral Primary

The mistake-plagued Board of Elections is apologizing for a reporting error that turned the Democratic mayoral primary into chaos, but the big surprise was when the board ran the numbers without improperly including 135,000 test ballots, it found the same result; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer explains.
NYC Board Of Elections Set To Release New Ranked Choice Voting Numbers
CBS 2 New York
There's more fallout from the massive mistake made by the New York City Board of Elections in tabulating ranked choice voting..