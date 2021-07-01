US former defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88

Donald Rumsfeld, the two-time US defence secretary and one-time presidential candidate, has died at the age of 88, his family said in a statement.The family said he “was surrounded by family in his beloved Taos, New Mexico”.Mr Rumsfeld was regarded by former colleagues as smart and combative, patriotic and politically cunning, and had a storied career under four presidents and nearly a quarter of a century in corporate America.