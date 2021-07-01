Harry hosts WellChild Awards

The Duke of Sussex made a surprise visit to congratulate WellChild award winners - the day before he is set to join his brother the Duke of Cambridge at the statue unveiling in honour of their mother.Harry, who welcomed his second child, daughter Lili, at the start of the month, told how "as a father of two, I feel all the more connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these families".The duke, who is back in the UK for the first time since the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, visited Kew Gardens in west London on Wednesday to meet the seriously ill children and young people at the private garden party and afternoon tea.