Alfa Romeo - 111 years of emotions to be relived together

The Museo Storico Alfa Romeo turned red for 4 days in the name of passion for the brand founded on June 24th 111 years ago.

Starting last Thursday, the celebrations involved the entire extended family of the Alfisti fandom, from Clubs to management and from the owners of the Alfa Romeo cars on parade to Museum visitors.

The big names at the event were the Giulia GTA and GTAm supercars, the first models of which were delivered there.

Not only does the sedan represent the best of the brand’s technical excellence, it is also the common thread that binds the glorious history to the future.

The celebrations then continued at the Museum throughout a weekend with a packed schedule.