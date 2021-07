Bank of England expects higher inflation throughout 2021

Inflation is expected to continue to rise throughout the rest of the year as the UK economy recovers from the pandemic, according to the Governor of the Bank of England.

Andrew Bailey said the increase above the target of 2% was expected to be temporary but said the Bank is prepared to respond with monetary policy if it identifies "signs of persistent pressure".

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn