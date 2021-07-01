Rare white puffin spotted on remote island

A rare white puffin has been spotted on a remote island in the north of Scotland.The puffin was seen on Handa Island Wildlife Reserve off the coast of Sutherland by rangers from the Scottish Wildlife Trust.

It has only a few black feathers and its bill is largely orange.

The rare bird’s unique look is due to a lack of pigmentation caused by the genetic condition leucism.

It was first spotted on the island in mid-June and rangers said its late arrival and behaviour suggests it is a young bird which is not ready to breed.