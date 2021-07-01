Prime Minister says double jabs to be a 'liberator' for international travel

Boris Johnson has said “double jabs will be a liberator” when asked about reports that fully vaccinated people may be able to travel quarantine-free from amber list countries by July 26.During a visit to a Nissan plant in Sunderland, the Prime Minister told reporters: “Everybody who is frustrated about travel over the summer – double jabs will be a liberator."
Boris Johnson on double-jabs and travel
Sky News UK Studios
The prime minister said there is a "real opportunity" to 'open up travel through the double jab'.