Prime Minister says double jabs to be a 'liberator' for international travel

Boris Johnson has said “double jabs will be a liberator” when asked about reports that fully vaccinated people may be able to travel quarantine-free from amber list countries by July 26.During a visit to a Nissan plant in Sunderland, the Prime Minister told reporters: “Everybody who is frustrated about travel over the summer – double jabs will be a liberator."