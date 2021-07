PM: Nissan factory is 'vote of confidence' in North East

Boris Johnson has hailed Nissan's plans for a new £1bn 'gigafactory' in Sunderland to boost electric car production as a "fantastic vote of confidence" in the North East.

When asked if he had an electric vehicle, the Prime Minister admitted he was driven largely in cars run on hydrocarbons but promised to phase them out "as soon as we conveniently and economically can".

Report by Buseld.

