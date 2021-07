Raj Kaushal passes away: Raveena Tandon, Mouni Roy and others visit Mandira Bedi's house to pay their respects

Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passed away on Wednesday morning after suffering from cardiac arrest.

Several celebs including Raveena Tandon, Mouni Roy, Vidya Malvade Rohit Roy and others visited Mandira's house to pay their respect.

