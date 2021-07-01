17 Injured After Planned Detonation Of Seized Illegal Fireworks Ends In Explosion

Seventeen people were injured Wednesday evening after a planned detonation of seized illegal fireworks ended in an explosion in South Los Angeles.
Tina Patel and Joy Benedict report.
16 hurt in explosion after seizure of illegal fireworks in Los Angeles
