Gulshan Kumar murdercase: Bombay HC sentences Rauf Merchant & Abdul Rashid for life | Oneindia News

Today, the Bombay High Court upheld the conviction of Rauf Merchant in the murdercase of T- series founder Gulshan Kumar.

The division bench also set aside the trial court's order on another accused, Abdul Rashid.

#GulshanKumar #GulshanKumarMurder #RaufMerchant