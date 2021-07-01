William and Harry unveil Diana statue at Kensington Palace

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex have jointly paid tribute to their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, saying “every day, we wish she were still with us” as they reunited for the unveiling of her long-awaited statue.In the shadow of their mother’s likeness cast in bronze, William and Harry – divided on many issues – put on a united front.
Prince William and Harry unveil statue of their mother Princess Diana BigCityLife
Wochit Spanish
Prince William and Harry unveil statue of their mother Princess Diana BigCityLife