Princess Diana statue opened to the public for first time at Kensington Palace

A statue of Princess Diana has been opened to the public for the first time on July 2.
Footage shows crowds of tourists taking pictures of the monument in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.
The statue was unveiled by Prince William and Prince Harry in a scaled-down ceremony on July 1.
Eager royal fans queue at Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden as the public get their first glimpses of the newly unveiled statue of..
Members of the public placed tributes at Kensington Palace in London today (July 1) to mark the day Princess Diana would have..
Prince Harry and William met for the first time since their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral to unveil the statue in the sunken..