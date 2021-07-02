Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, July 2, 2021

Princess Diana statue opened to the public for first time at Kensington Palace

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:41s 0 shares 1 views
Princess Diana statue opened to the public for first time at Kensington Palace
Princess Diana statue opened to the public for first time at Kensington Palace

A statue of Princess Diana has been opened to the public for the first time on July 2.

Footage shows crowds of tourists taking pictures of the monument in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.

A statue of Princess Diana has been opened to the public for the first time on July 2.

Footage shows crowds of tourists taking pictures of the monument in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.

The statue was unveiled by Prince William and Prince Harry in a scaled-down ceremony on July 1.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

More coverage