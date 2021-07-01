Suspected migrants found ‘struggling to breathe’ in back of lorry

Twelve people have been found in the back of a lorry on the M25 near Chertsey after officers received concerned phone calls stating people were on board and struggling to breathe, Surrey Police have said.Emergency services were called to the motorway after receiving reports of a concern for safety just after 11am on Thursday.The force said officers were given a limited description of the lorry and had to stop several vehicles until they found the correct one.