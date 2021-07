Family stuck in Tampa as flights keep getting canceled

EXPECTED TO FLY THIS JULY 4THWEEKEND.GOOD EVENING..

AND WHILE MANY ARERUSHING TO GET OUT OF TOWN TOCELEBRATE THE RED, WHITE, ANDBLUE... THERE IS ONE WESTERNNEW YORK FAMILY WHO IS STUCKIN TAMPA... AND ALL THEY WANTO DO IS GET HOME..TRT: 2:35 OUT: THAT'S ALL ITWAS THE MEYER'S FIRST FAMILYVACATION IN MORE THAN 10 YEARSSOT: WE WANTED TO TAKE MYDAUGHTER ON HER FIRST FAMILYVACATION SO WHEN THE SUN ANDFUN WAS OVER IN TAMPA FLORIDAFOR FAMILY OF SEVEN 24 HOURSBEFORE THE FLIGHT HOME THEYSAY THEY CHECKED IN SOT: CODYREALIZED THAT MY DAD ANDDANIELLE WERE ON A SEPARATEFLIGHT THAN US BECFAUSE BACKIN MAY THE ORIGINAL FLIGHT GOTCANCELLED SO THEY PUT US ON ADIFFERENT FLIGHT SO THEFAMILYHOUR BEFORE TAKEOFF AND GOTTHIS MESSAGE FROM SOUTHWESTAIRLINES SOT: MY BROTHER GOTAN E-MAIL AND THEN A FEW OF USGOT TEXT MESSAGES SAYING OURFLIGHTS WERE CANCELLED THATWAS TUESDAYNDND NND NOWND NOW SND NOW STIND NOW STILLND NOW STILL OND NOW STILL ONTHURSDAY THE MEYER FAMILY SAYSEVERY FLIGHT SOUTHWEST PUTSTHEM ON EVENTUALLY GETSCANCELLED SOT: THERE ARE A LOTOF FLIGHTS THAT GO OUT OFTAMPA SO WHY COULDN'T YOU GETON ANOTHER FLIGHT?

THEY SAIDTHEY WERE BOOKED THEY TRIEDGOING TO ROCHESTERCHECKING IN BUT SAY THATFLIGHT WAS CANCELLED.EVENTUALLY THEY SAY THEIRLUGGAGE SAY INCLUDING THE BABYCAR SEAT MADE IT TO ROCHESTERAND IS SITTING THERE WITHSOUTHWEST AIRLINESEVEN WHEN YOU TRY TO GET BACKHOME YOU'RE STILL GOING TOHAVE TO GET YOUR STUFF INROCHESTER?

RIGHT.

THE MEYERFAMILY HAS NOW STAYED IN FOURHOTELS AND HAS SPENT ANESTIMATED 1,000 EXTRA DOLLARSIN ADDITION TO THEIR TRIP TWOFAMILY MEMBERS RENTED A CARFOR 700 DOLLARS JUST TO DRIVEHOME THEY HAVE TWO DOGS IN AKENNEL AND A CAR THEY'RE STILLPAYING FOR PARKING AT THEBUFFALO NIAGARA INTERNATIONALAIRPORT SOT: AND ALL THEY SAYIS OH SORRY OUR HANDS ARE TIEDIT'S WEATHER RELATED THEY SAYTHEY'RE SUPPOSED TO FLY OUT AT10 TOMORROW MORNING BUT EVENTHAT WILL BE A LONG TRECK SOT:WE GOTTA GO FROM TAMPA TORALEIGH RALEIGH TO BALTIMOREBALTIMORE TO ROCHESTER AND WESTILL NEED TO FIGURE OUT HOWTO GET OUR STUFF FROMROCHESTER AND BACK HOME AND ITWAS 300 DOLLARS TO RENT AVEHICLE TO GO FROM ROCHESTERTO BUFFALO WHICH IS AN HOURDOWN THE ROAD WE REACHED OUTTO SOUTHWEST AIRLINES MEDIARELATIONS TEAM AND ARE WAITINGTO HEAR BACK WE LEFT AN E-MAILAND VOICEMAILS.

THE FAMILYSAYS IF YOU'RE PLANNING A TRIPPOST PANDEMIC MAKE SURE YOUPREPARE FOR THE UNEXPECTED.SOT: HANNAH: SO YOU JUST WANTTO GET HOME THAT'S ALL INBUFFALO HANNAH BUEHLER 7EWNTHE MEYER FAMILY SAYSSOUTHWEST CALLED TODAY ATHEY WILL BE GIVEN 200 DOLLATRAVEL VOUCHERS PERPERSON---BUT SAY THAT'S NOTENOUGH.

THEY DID NOT HAVETRAVELERS INSURANCE BUTACCORDING TO OFFICIALS AT AAATRAVELERS INSURANCE COULD HELPIN A SITUATION LIKE THIS....WITH INSURANCE YOU COULD BEREIMBURSED UP TO 200 DOLLARSPER DAY PER PERSON AS LONG ASYOU'RE DELAY