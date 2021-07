Palm Beach County State Attorney believes Donald Trump still focus of New York investigation

The CFO of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, is now facing a daunting indictment of 15 felony counts over a 15-year period.

AND ACCORIDNG TOPALM BEACH COUNTYATTORNEYÃIT MAY ONLY BE THEBEGINNING 300“I THINK THIS ISA BUILDING BLOCK FOR FUTURECHARGESDAVE ARONBERG SAYS HEBELIEVES THAT EVEN WITHOUTCHARGES AGAINST DONALD TRUMP &HE IS STILL THE FOCUS OF THEINVESTIGATION.

112“THEMANHATTAN DA DID NOT HAVE TOPROSECUTE WEISSELBERG HIMSELFHE COULD HAVE JUST GONE AFTERTHE TRUMP ORGANIZATION, BUTTHEY DELIBERATELY INCLUDEWEISSELBERG IN THE CHARGESBECAUSE THEY WANT TO FLIPWEISSELBERG TO GET THE BIGGESTFISH OF THEM ALL DONALD TRUM”152“WHY ARE WE ONLY GOINGAFTER TRUMP” ELIANA GIRARD ISWITH THE PALM BEACH COUNTYYOUNG REPUBLICANSÃBELIEVESTHE CASE IN NEW YORK IS ALLABOUT POLITICSÃ431“FROM THEPROOF THIS IS NOT GOING TOCHANGE HIS IMAGE FOR HISCAMPAIGN, BUT IT IS WHAT THELEFT IS TRYING TO DO, TOTARNISH HIS NEXT CAMPAIGN,ITNARRATIVE HEBILLIONAIR” THE NEARLY THREEYEAR INVESTIGATION INTO THETRUMP ORGANIZATIONÃWAS WELLKNOWN FOR TWO SUPREME COURTDECISIONS TO OBTAIN TRUMPTAX RETURNS.

AND UNPRECENTEDPROSECUTIONÃDEFENSE LAWYERSATTACKED ON THE COURTHOUSESTEPS.

144638“IN 244 YEARS,WE HAVE NOT HAD A LOCALPROSECUTOR GO AFTER A FORMERPRESIDENT OF THE UNITEDSTATE”THE TRUMP ORGANIZATION ANDWEISSELBERG HAVE PLEADED NOTGUILTY TO THE CH