Trump's Family Business and CFO Face Criminal Charges for Alleged Tax Crimes

NPR reports that Former President Donald Trump's family business and its longtime chief financial officer both face criminal charges.

Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg was named in the charges filed by the Manhattan district attorney's office in a case involving alleged tax-related crimes.

On July 1, Weisselberg's lawyers, Mary Mulligan and Bryan Skarlatos, said that the CFO "intends to plead not guilty and he will fight these charges in court.".

Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance Jr. started the investigation in 2018.

The New York State Attorney General's office launched its own probe in 2019.

That investigation recently partnered with Vance to include a criminal probe into non-cash payments made to top officials in Trump's companies, including Weisselberg.

The charges were made possible by the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to block a subpoena from Vance's office seeking Trump's financial records.

NPR reports that Vance's initial request to obtain those records from Trump's accounting firm, Mazars USA, was made in 2019.

