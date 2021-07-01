Trump Org CFO surrenders to NY prosecutor

Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, turned himself in to prosecutors amid a criminal probe into the former president's business.

The Trump Organization's longtime chief financial officer surrendered to authorities Thursday morning.

CFO Allen Weisselberg was seen entering the the building housing the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

Weisselberg and the Trump Organization are expected to face criminal charges in a probe by Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance.

People familiar with the case told Reuters Thursday's charges focus on allegations Weisselberg and other executives received corporate perks and benefits such as rent-free apartments and leased cars, without reporting them on their tax returns.

Trump himself is not expected to be charged, though prosecutors have said their probe into his company is continuing In a statement, the Trump Organization accused prosecutors of using Weisselberg as a pawn to go after the former president.

Charges could increase pressure on Weisselberg to cooperate with the investigation, which he has resisted.

Weisselberg's cooperation could be crucial to any future case against his longtime boss.