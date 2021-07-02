Planned Detonation of Seized Illegal Fireworks Ends in Explosion

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Thursday began surveying the damage from a Wednesday-evening explosion in south Los Angeles that injured 17 people.
