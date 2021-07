Join the Coastal Bend Weather Watchers

THAT WILL STALL IN NORTH ANDCENTRAL TEXAS OVER THE 4TH OFJULY HOLIDAY WEEKEND, COUPLETHAT WITH ANOTHER UPPER-LEVELLOW THAT WILL MOVE IN AND WEHAVE A WEATHER PATTERN SET UPWHERE TROPICAL MOISTURE WILL BEIN ABUNDANCE BEGINNING ON SUNDAYAND LASTING AGAIN THROUGH MUCHOF NEXT WEEK.

THE RESULT WILLBE ANOTHER 1-3 INCHES OFACCUMULATED RAINFALL FOR MANYLOCATIONS BY NEXT FRIDAY.SATURDAY AND 4TH OF JU