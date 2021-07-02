Wimbledon Defends Court Conditions After Significant Injuries

On June 29, slippery conditions at Wimbledon caused tournament-ending injuries in back-to-back matches.

'The New York Times' reports that many players lost their footing during the first two days of the tournament on wet grass courts.

Two of the sport’s most respected stars were affected as a result of the slippery conditions.

First, Adrian Mannarino slipped and sustained a knee injury while leading two sets to one against Roger Federer.

This allowed Federer to automatically advance in the tournament.

In the next match, seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams slipped and aggravated a hamstring injury.

The injury was bad enough to force her to stop her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

The grass courts’ slick surfaces cause flat-soled tennis shoes to skid and consequently send players falling to the ground.

In a statement issued later that day, the All England Club defended the condition of its courts.

The preparation of the grass courts has been to exactly the same meticulous standard as in previous years, All England Club, statement, via 'The New York Times'.

Each grass court is checked by the Grand Slam Supervisors, Referee’s Office and Grounds team ahead of play commencing, and on both days of the Fortnight they have been happy with the conditions and cleared the courts for play, All England Club, statement, via 'The New York Times'.

According to the 'NYT,' Wimbledon is unlikely to reconsider its traditional grass courts, despite the evident risk to players.