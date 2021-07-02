Friday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Trucking Stocks

Helping drag down the group were shares of ZW Data Action Technologies, down about 8.9% and shares of Baosheng Media Group Holdings down about 6.8% on the day.

In trading on Friday, advertising shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%.

Also lagging the market Friday are trucking shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by USA Truck, trading lower by about 7.5% and Covenant Logistics Group, trading lower by about 3.4%.