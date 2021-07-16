Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Trucking Stocks

Helping drag down the group were shares of Turquoise Hill Resources, off about 13.7% and shares of Huadi International Group down about 10.7% on the day.

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%.

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Turquoise Hill Resources, off about 13.7% and shares of Huadi International Group down about 10.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are trucking shares, down on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led down by Marten Transport, trading lower by about 6.5% and Yellow, trading lower by about 4.5%.