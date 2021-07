KRK On Kangana's Twitter Suspension,Priyanka On Instagram Rich List,Sara's Workout Video|Top 10 News

KRK claims that only he can reactivate Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Account, Yami Gautam summoned by ED in money laundering case, Priyanka Chopra charges 3 Cr Rs per Instagram post.

These are among the Top 10 News In Bollywood Now's Daily Wrap.