Japan landslide: Atami, Shizuoka, swamped with mud, at least 20 people missing

Videos on social media show the mudslide hitting the town, sweeping houses and vehicles away.

A huge mudslide hit the Izusan area of Atami in Shizuoka prefecture, Japan, on Saturday July 3.

A huge mudslide hit the Izusan area of Atami in Shizuoka prefecture, Japan, on Saturday July 3.

Videos on social media show the mudslide hitting the town, sweeping houses and vehicles away.

Debris from the mudslide poured as far as the coast, 600 meters from Izusan Shrine.

Apart from reports of two injuries, at least 20 people are unaccounted for.

But authorities say the number may be higher.