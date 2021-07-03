Excitement was seen growing in a football 'fan zone' in Kiev shortly ahead of the Ukraine-England kick-off on Saturday 3 July.
Scores of Ukraine fans pour into Kiev fan zone ahead of England clash
The fan zone is near the Gulliver shopping centre in the Ukrainian capital.
The quarter final game is a must-win for both sides.