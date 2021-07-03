Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, July 3, 2021

Scores of Ukraine fans pour into Kiev fan zone ahead of England clash

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:26s 0 shares 1 views
Scores of Ukraine fans pour into Kiev fan zone ahead of England clash
Scores of Ukraine fans pour into Kiev fan zone ahead of England clash

Excitement was seen growing in a football 'fan zone' in Kiev shortly ahead of the Ukraine-England kick-off on Saturday 3 July.

Excitement was seen growing in a football 'fan zone' in Kiev shortly ahead of the Ukraine-England kick-off on Saturday 3 July.

The fan zone is near the Gulliver shopping centre in the Ukrainian capital.

The quarter final game is a must-win for both sides.