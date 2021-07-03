Cheers and beers in the air in Manchester fan zone as England score in fourth minute

A football fan park in Manchester, UK, erupted in scenes of joy when Harry Kane put England 1-0 ahead in their game against Ukraine on Saturday 3 July.

Beers and cheers flew through the air at the #4TheFans Fan Park when the fourth-minute goal was scored.

The result will decide which team makes it to the Euro 2020 semi-final next week.