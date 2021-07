Post-match shock gave way to patriotic songs and street parties by football fans in Kyiv, Ukraine on Saturday night (3 July).

The rollercoaster of emotion followed their team's 0-4 thrashing in the Euro 2020 quarter-final in Rome.

Fans sang the national anthem and other songs in the streets of the Ukrainian capital.