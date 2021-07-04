Greece: crowds watch streets turned into Miami scenery for new Antonio Banderas movie

The streets of Thessaloniki in Greece were transformed into a Miami scene for the needs of the film "The Enforcer" starring Antonio Banderas.

Impressed by the Hollywood atmosphere, hundreds rushed to watch production crews making the necessary conversions for the filming.

American flags, traffic signs and huge palm trees are placed all along the street, accompanied by dozens of American vehicles and "Miami Beach" patrol cars parked on the set.

Previously announced as starring in the production are Antonio Banderas, Kate Bosworth and rapper 2 Chainz.