UK teen with learning and physical difficulties raises £28k for charities through acts of kindness

A selfless teenager has carried out a random act of kindness EVERY single day since the start of the pandemic.Sebbie Hall, 18, who has learning difficulties, began his kindness marathon after he wanted to gift his own iPad to a pal so they could Zoom in early 2020.His proud mum Ashley, 51, asked him to think about what skills he could use to raise cash - to which he answered: "I can be kind." Since then the teen, who also has a rare chromosome anomaly, has performed at least one act of kindness every day - more than 1,600 in total.Prime Minister Boris Johnson has thanked him for his "wonderful determination" while Joanna Lumley said his kindness has "stolen my heart".Sweet Sebbie has walked neighbour's pets, watered gardens, posted mail for isolating locals, washed cars - and even a boat - and baked cakes for nurses.He's handed out PPE, collected unwanted Halloween pumpkins and turned them into soup and pies for needy people and given warm coats to the homeless.

The teen has also handed out lottery tickets bought with his pocket money to strangers, given 100 roses to 100 women to make them smile, and helped at foodbanks.Not only that but his deeds attracted a staggering £28,000 in donations - which he has given to countless charities.The money pledged by people inspired by his kindness has paid for 300 families to get adapted IT devices and funded a disability rugby team.It's paid for three IT suites for youngsters to use to find work, bought communication kit for kids at four specialist schools, and set up a disability arts hub.The teen - who was told that he would never walk or talk - has defied those expectations and his own nervousness about speaking to strangers.Sebbie, from Lichfield, Staffordshire, said: "Kindness is my superpower."I'm not stopping.

I want to raise more money and make people more happy."Mum Ashley, a drama teacher, added: "It's hard for any young person to go up to random strangers and speak to them, and even harder for Sebbie because he finds it really hard to find words himself."But he somehow found this inner strength of being kind."It's given him a position within his own community and a confidence that he didn't have before."What he has done is absolutely incredible and has a real impact on society."I am immensely proud of him."Sebbie started fundraising in March, when his school closed due to coronavirus and he was unable to speak with one of his friends over video calls.The mate didn't have a laptop, and Sebbie offered to give up his, until his mum suggested he might help more people by raising money to buy more than one device.The initial challenge began with 10 sponsored acts of kindness every single day for 10 days to raise £1k for charities.She added: "He bought this friend a device at the end of the 10 days but because he enjoyed watching other people smile, he then wanted to continue."He handed out 365 donated Easter eggs to random houses dressed as a bunny and left made up secret Santa bags on 80 doorsteps last December.The school pupil has written poems for friends, delivered toiletries to the women's refuge.He is currently raising money for to set up physical therapy suites by running two miles every day.The PM thanked Sebbie in November with the Points of Light award in recognition for raising £10,000.A letter said: "I am personally grateful to Sebbie for this kindness and wonderful determinations."On behalf of the the 1,000 individuals who have been touched by Sebbie I say thank you very much."After announcing herself as a patron of Liberty Jamboree, a disability arts hub set up by Sebbie, Joanna Lumley said in an email: "Your story made my eyes prickle and blur.

"This is the way forward for all performers, and I am so very proud to be a patron of such an extraordinary and vital organisation."Mina Anwar has backed the same cause and said in a video call his empathy was a "gift".Former rugby union player Will Greenwood called him a "legend" and an "amazing young man" in tweets.Saracens player Maro Itoje tweeted he was "an inspiration to us all" - to which Lawrence Dallaglio replied: "Thank you for reminding us all that giving is the greatest gift in the world."