Activism, changemakers and hope for the future | Malala Yousafzai

Education activist (and recent Oxford graduate) Malala Yousafzai reflects on the defining moments of her life, how she balances passion with personhood and where the world finds itself during the COVID-19 crisis.

With humor and humility, she shares her dreams of seeing social progress in her lifetime, explains why girls education advocacy must not relent during the pandemic and champions youth activists worldwide leading the fight for a fairer future for all.

(This virtual conversation, hosted by TED's current affairs curator Whitney Pennington Rodgers, was recorded July 8, 2020.)