2nd Indian origin woman in space | Sirisha Bandla on Virgin Galactic mission

A Telugu woman will become the second India-born woman after Kalpana Chawla to fly to space very soon.

Sirisha Bandla will take off for space as part of theVirgin Space Ship Unity on July 11.

Rakesh Sharma and Sunita Williams were the other Indians who went into space prior to Bandla.

