Casts of faces of 850 transgender people to be displayed on Fourth Plinth

Casts of the faces of 850 transgender people are to be displayed on the Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square.Teresa Margolles’ artwork 850 Improntas has been chosen alongside a sculpture by fellow artist Samson Kambalu to be displayed on the plinth in central London, which is home to a rolling commission of public artworks.They secured the commissions after seeing off competition from four other artists.
Faces of 850 transgender people and anti-colonial rebel to be displayed on Trafalgar Square plinth
Sky News