10 Real Life Historical Events in Assassin's Creed Games

Assassin's Creed games have given us a better history lesson than most of us got in school!

In this video we're looking at 10 times the AC franchise depicted actual historical events

In this video we're looking at 10 times the AC franchise depicted actual historical events.

Our list includes The 1755 Lisbon Earthquake “Assassin’s Creed Rogue” (2014), The Battle of Chippenham “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” (2020), The Borgia Papacy “Assassin’s Creed II” (2009) & “Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood” (2010), The Third Crusade “Assassin’s Creed” (2007), The Plague of Athens “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” (2018) and more!

