PM outlines five-point Covid-19 plan

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has details the five-point plan the Government has devised for the UK to 'live with Covid' while protecting the population and the NHS.Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that all legal coronavirus restrictions including mask-wearing, social distancing and nightclub closures will end at Step 4 of the Government’s plan to ease England’s lockdown, which is expected to be on July 19.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces 'five point plan for living with Covid'
BBC News
The prime minister has set out his plan for "living with Covid", which he hopes will give families and businesses time to prepare.