I-Team: How are Cincinnati communities addressing youth violence?

Sunday night's shooting at Smale Park that took the lives of a 16-year-old and 19-year-old — and injured three other teenage children — was just the latest in a weeks-long string of gun violence involving young people in Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI COMMUNITYORGANIZERS SAY THEY'VE BEENMEETING WITH YOUTH AND POLICEFOR MONTHS IN AN EFFORT TOCREATE MORE UNDERSTANDING ANDREDUCE VIOLENCE.CHIEF INVESTIGATIVE REPORTERCRAIG CHEATHAM JOINS US LIVEFROM WALNUT HILLS - NEAR THELOCATION OF A RECENT DEADLYSHOOTING.HE SPOKE WITH ALONGTIME COMMUNITY LEADERTHERE TODAY.CRAIG, BISHOP ENNIS TAIT SAYSCOMMUNITY LEADERS WHO WORKWITH YOUTH - AND THOSE TEENSAND YOUNG ADULTS - NEED AVOICE IN ANY PLAN FOCUSING ONYOUTH VIOLENCE.BISHOP TAIT SAYS CINCINNATIPOLICE CRIME DATA REVEALS AGREAT DEAL ABOUT THE AREASWITH THE MOST SERIOUS CRIMEPROBLEMS, BUT HE SAYS THATINFORMATION ISN'T BEING SHAREDIN A WAY THAT'S EASY FOR MANYRESIDENTS TO UNDERSTAND ANDPUT TO USE.23:32:49 that informationdoesn't get to the comunitylike it should and if you needthe comunity to be involvedand partner with thecommunity, you need to showthe community the data andhelp them understand it sothat they will know what theirrole is.

And that's thestrongest effort that we'regoing to haverighow.BISHOP TAIT SAYS IT'SALSO IMPORTANT TO FIND THERIGHT PEOPLE TO FACILITATETHESE CONVERSATIONS, WHICH HEBELIEVES SHOULD INCLUDE PEOPLEMEETING REGULARLY WITH YOUTHWHO HAVE EXPERIENCED VIOLENCEAND MAY BE MEMBERS OF GROUPSTHAT HAVE BEEN VIOLENT.BISHOP TAIT SAYS A PROGRAMCALLED THE POSITIVE FORCECOLLABORATIVE IS PUTTINGTOGETHER A PLAN TO ADDRESSYOUTH VIOLENCE THAT INVOLVESCOMMUNITY GROUPS AND FAMILIES- SOMETHING THAT POLICE CHIEFELIOISAAC ALSO SAYS IS ANIMPORTANT PART OF ADDRESSINGTHE PROBLEM.

.

LIVE IN WALNUTHILLS, CRAIG CHEATHAM WCPO 9I-TEAM.