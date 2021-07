Hospitalizations up as Delta variant cases grow

THAT’S RIGHT THAT THATADMONITION TO KEEP MASKING UPCOMING FMRO DOCRTO ANTHONYFAUCI.THIS IS MISSISSIPPI’S HEALTHOFFICERS WARNING.THIS IS A HOSPITAL.THOSE ARE SEEING AN INCREASINGNUMBER OF PATIENTS FMRO THATVERY CONTAGIOUS COVID-19VARIANT.A WARNING FROM STETA HEALTHOFFICER, DR. THOMAS DOBBS TOMISSISSIPPI’SHO W HAVEN’T BEENVACCINATED AGAINST CORONAVIRUSDOBBS TWEETED MONDAY HOSPITALSACRO TSSHE STATE ARE SEEING ABUMP IN THE NUMBER OF PATIENTSDIAGNOSED WHIT THE HIGHLYCONTAGIOUS COVID-19 DELTAVARIANT.AND PEOPLE ARE DYING AND PEOPLTHAT DIDN'T’SEE.BOB SAYS ANYONE WHO HASN’TROLLED UP THEIR SLEEVESO T GETTHE SHOTS TO GO AND DO SO RIGHTNOW MISSISSIPPI HAS THE LOWESTVACCINATNIO RATE IN THE NATION.THAT’S ONE REASON WHY THENATION’SOP T INFECTIOUS DISEASESPECIALISTS, DR. ANTHONY FAUCISAID EVEN FULLY VACCINATEDMISSISSIPPI’S MAY WANT TO KEEPMASKING UP.I THINK THEY WOULD BE A GOODREASON TO DO THAT.I MEAN BECAUSE THERE AS WE’VESAID SO OFTEN THAT VACCINES ARENOT EVEN AS GOOD AS THEY ARE ANDHILYGH EFFECTIVE NOTHING IS 100%AND IF YOU YOURSELF IN ANENVIRONMENT IN WHICH YOU HAVE AHIGH LEVEL OF VIRAL DYNAMICS ANDA VERY LOW LEVEL OF VACCINE YOUMIGHT WANT TO GOHE T EXTRA STEPAND I DO FEEL THAT WE SHOULDKEEP OUR MASK ON EVEN THOUGHWE’RE VACCINATED JUST TO STOPTHE SPREAD.ACCORDING TO DR. TOMS 90% OF THPEOPLEHO W PASSED AWAY FROMCOVID AND THE PAST MONTH WERE ONVACCINATED LIVET A THE STATEHE