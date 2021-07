Delhi bars to remain open till 3 am | Delhi’s Excise Policy: 2021-22 | Liquor mafia | Oneindia News

Yesterday, Delhi’s Excise Policy for 2021-22 was made public.

Some reforms in the Delhi government’s new policy include permission for bars in hotels, clubs and restaurants to remain open till 3 am and the provision of a walk-in experience at all liquor vends in the city.

