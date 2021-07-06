Lucky pet dog escapes from jaws of wild leopard in southern India

CCTV cameras in southern India have captured the moment a pet dog managed to escape from the jaws of a wild leopard.

CCTV cameras in southern India have captured the moment a pet dog managed to escape from the jaws of a wild leopard.

Footage filmed on June 1 in Mangalore in Karnataka state shows the big cat stalking the sleeping pooch in a residential compound.

The leopard then pounces on the pet and walks away with it in his jaws.

Moments later, a second camera on the compound wall captures the dog running away from the feline after escaping from the predator as it tried to climb out of the residential complex.

Police later travelled to the area and said they would set a trap for the big cat which had also been seen by residents.