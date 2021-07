H-E-B chicken products included in Tyson recall

INTO CUSTODY AND CHARGED WITHMURDER.INVESTIGATORS HAVE NOT YETRELEASED THE NAME OF THE VICTIM.H-E-B... ANNOUNCING THEY AREALSO INCLUDED IN THE TYSONCHICKEN RECALL.{***VO**}TYSON IS THE GROCERY STORE’SCHICKEN SUPPLIER...THEY ARE RECALLING FROZEN, FULLYCOOKED CHICKEN MADE BETWEENDECEMBER 26, 20-20 AND APRIL13TH OF THIS YEAR.THIS IS DUE TO A POSSIBLELISTERIA CONTAMINATION.THE FOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTIONSAYS THERE HAVE BEEN THREE CASESSINCE JUNE, INCLUDING ONE DEATH.NO CASES HAVE BEEN REPORTED INCONNECTION TO ANY H-E-B STORES.{***WEB ANIMATION